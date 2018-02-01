Utah Adventure: Fishing tournaments at Utah State Parks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fishing is a great way for Utahns across the state to get outside for some fresh air and fun recreation. Whether you`re heading in alone or bringing family and friends, fishing is a great way to get together and outdoors.

There are 3 Fishing tournaments that offer both a great chance to catch some fish, but also to compete and win great prizes.

Rockport Tagged Fishalon January 1 to February 28

Catch a tagged trout, bring it to a ranger, win a prize!

$1k, Ice Fishing Package, Vacation Packages, Watercraft Rentals, Snowmobile suits, sporting goods, more!

Steinaker 8th Annual Ice Fishing Tournament February 3

Reg. Morning of from 6-11am. Fishing from 7:30am -2pm

Weigh in starts at 2:00 pm (trout only), gift certificate prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place, for adults division (17 and up) and kids division (16 and under).

Starvation Ice Derby February 10

Starts 7:30 am - 1pm. Limited to 200 anglers

The cost to enter is $15 per person for first species (trout or walleye) and $5 for additional species.

Register by calling the park ahead of time, or you can do it on the day of the derby.

Award for trout:

1st place trout - $300

2nd place trout- $150

3rd place trout - $50

Award for walleye:

1st place walleye - $125

2nd place walleye - $100

3rd place walleye - $50

Learn more about these events and more by visiting www.stateparks.utah.gov and checking out the Event Calendar.