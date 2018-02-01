Two students shot inside LA middle school, female student in custody

LOS ANGELES – Two students were shot and injured in a classroom at Sal Castro Middle School in the Westlake District on Thursday morning, and the suspected shooter is in custody, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Police Department received a call of shots fired at a school in the 1500 block of West Second Street about 8:55 a.m., according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison.

He confirmed the original call was made at the middle school, which is located on the campus of Belmont High School.

#LAPD Sal Castro Middle School on lock down, police are conducting a search of the school. One suspect in custody, there is no outstanding suspects. LAPD PIO at scene at media staging 3rd St & Loma. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) February 1, 2018

Sgt. Edward Bernal of the Los Angeles School Police Department said two students may have been shot in a classroom, and that the victims — a 15-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl — were transported to a local hospital.

The boy is in critical condition, while the girl is in fair condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. A 30-year-old woman also sustained minor injuries, but did not have a gunshot wound, according to an LAFD alert.

The suspect, a female student, is in custody, according to Bernal. LAPD Detective Meghan Aguilar said the individual was found to have a weapon.

Two officers were seen escorting an apparently handcuffed female, but it was unclear if she was considered a suspect in the incident.

