Nobel Bodies perform their hit single

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Check out the video above to see an amazing performance by the up-and-coming band Nobel Bodies.

Composed of Bryce Taylor, Chris Bennett, and Elaine Bradley, the trio came back together to make music after an earlier split in 2008. While they were all living their own lives, Elaine Bradley was a drummer for the well-known band Neon Trees and even sit in with Late Night with Seth Meyers 8G band for a week.

Now, 10 years later, the band is together once again (though under a different name), creating even better music, and living every day doing what they love.