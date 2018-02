× Man arrested after high-speed chase through Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah – A man is in custody following a high-speed chase in Summit County.

Utah Highway Patrol Troopers started chasing Theron Jack Simmons on I-80 near Coalville at about 11 p.m.

Authorities said Simmons abandoned his car at milepost 160 near Hoytsville.

Law enforcement tracked him down and booked Simmons on outstanding warrants.