× Judge to sentence teen who pleaded guilty to shooting Deserae Turner

LOGAN, Utah – A judge will sentence a teen who pleaded guilty to shooting Deserae Turner Thursday morning.

Colter Peterson pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted aggravated murder and second-degree robbery in Oct. 2017.

According to a probable cause statement, Peterson told police he and Jayzon Decker planned to kill Turner with knives.

He admitted to shooting Turner in the back of the head and leaving her to die in a canal in Smithfield last February.

Decker pleaded guilty to charges of attempted aggravated homicide and obstruction of justice last December.

Petersen could face six years to life in prison for his crimes.