CoreLife Eatery is just the restaurant we’ve been looking for

CoreLife Eatery is an active lifestyle restaurant offering a variety of healthy signature made to order meals bringing together scratch cooking with flavorful source ingredients.

CoreLife Eatery offers a wide variety of fresh ingredients that are transformed into custom-created dishes. Everything is scratch-made in their kitchen every day.

All foods are free of trans fats, artificial colors, sweeteners, other artificial additives, and GMO`s. The restaurant offers many gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options, and a full catering menu.

A new CoreLife is now officially open in Sandy! Offering a healthy and affordable eating alternative to the American Fork and Sandy communities. Two new menu items are launching next week: Poke Fire Warm Rice Bowl, Thai Coconut Curry Broth Bowl.

CoreLife also has a Kid`s Power Menu! Bold flavors and fresh ingredients encourage kids to make healthy eating choices. Power Plate is fully customizable to your child, you can use it as a way to introduce new flavors or make sure they have their favorites. Power Pasta is our version of a healthy spaghetti! They use freshly steamed rice noodles with their scratch-made tomato basil soup over top.

Order online at corelifeeatery.com or through their app and skip the line! When you order with the app you get a $5 credit towards your first order!

More info at www.corelifeeatery.com.