Beef and Cheese Stuffed Mini Peppers

6 Anaheim peppers

6 jalapeno peppers

1 lb. ground beef

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1 cup prepared salsa

1/4 cup cilantro, chopped

1 cup cheddar cheese, finely shredded

1 cup mozzarella cheese, finely shredded

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Topping Suggestions:

Additional prepared salsa

Sour cream

Guacamole

Black olive slices

Chopped green onions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Slice each pepper in half; remove the ribs and seeds. Spray a large baking sheet with non-stick spray. Place the peppers cut-side up on the large baking sheet.

In a large skillet up to medium high heat. Add the beef and season with chili powder, paprika, onion and garlic powder, cumin, salt and pepper. Cook, breaking up the beef, until browned. Add the salsa, cilantro and half the cheese.

Fill each pepper with the ground beef mixture. Cover baking sheet with foil. Bake for 20-25 minutes. Remove the foil. Sprinkle the peppers with the remaining cup of cheese. Bake another 5 minutes or until the cheese is melted.

Garnish with desired toppings. Serve immediately.

