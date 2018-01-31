× Sex offender arrested trying to pick up children at Heber school

HEBER, Utah – Authorities have arrested a registered sex offender after he went into a Heber elementary school to pick up a child but doesn’t have children attending the school.

Officers said Bruce Chatwin went into JR Smith Elementary School on Jan. 30.

The staff recognized him as a registered sex offender and notified police.

Authorities determined Chatwin does not have children at the school.

Chatwin was booked into the Wasatch County Jail for violating the terms of his sex offender registration.

No one was injured.