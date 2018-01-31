Rollover crash shuts down I-15 in Clearfield at 650 N.

Please wait a moment for video to load below.

CLEARFIELD, Utah – A rollover crash has closed the northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 15 in Clearfield near 650 N.

Davis County officials said a truck traveling northbound rolled into the southbound lanes near milepost 336.

I-15 southbound is closed at 5600 S. and the northbound lanes are closed at 650 N.

Drivers should expect heavy delays.

Officials have not said if anyone is injured at this time.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.