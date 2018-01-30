× St. George home destroyed in fire

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that destroyed a home in St. George Monday night, St. George News reports.

The fire started around 10 o’clock near 100 N Donlee Dr. on the third floor of the home. When crews arrived, they saw flames coming from the upper two levels of the home.

A father living at the home is recovering from smoke inhalation, and a son escaped unharmed. Police evacuated the residents of other homes in the neighborhood as a precaution.

The boy told fire crews he saw smoke and flames coming from underneath a couch. Fire officials believe the cause of the fire may have been electrical.

Multiple fire trucks, engines and ladder trucks responded to the blaze.

The home is believed to be a total loss.

Click here to read the full story from St. George News.