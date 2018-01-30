× Report: Former ‘Glee’ star Mark Salling dead of apparent suicide

LOS ANGELES — Mark Salling, an actor who pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography, has died after an apparent suicide, TMZ reports.

Last year, Salling pleaded guilty to child pornography charges and admitted he was in possession of about 25,000 photos showing children doing sexual acts, according to a report by KTLA.

Salling was awaiting a March sentencing in the child pornography case, where he was expected to get four to seven years in prison, TMZ’s report says.

Salling played “Puck” on the television program “Glee.”

Watch FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates.