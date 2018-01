Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DRAPER, Utah — Police are investigating an early morning stabbing in Draper.

The stabbing occurred at a home near 1600 E Pioneer Rd. The victim, who is believed to be a teenage boy, was taken to a hospital via ambulance around 6 a.m.

Officers have cordoned off the home and a police K-9 has been dispatched in an effort to locate the suspect.

