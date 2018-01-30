Delays reported on I-80 in Tooele County following accident

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah – Eastbound I-80 experienced delays Tuesday, following a traffic accident that occurred around 3:45 p.m.

According to a tweet made by the Utah Department of Transportation, the crash occurred at MP 100, which is one mile east of Tooele.

Details involving the accident were not known at the time of this report. It was also unknown how many vehicles were involved, or if there were any injuries.

For updates on this story, visit www.fox13now.com.