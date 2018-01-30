Building Positivity in Your Marriage

Relationships can be hard, but thankfully there are some experts out there to help us out.
Naomi Brower is an Associate Professor at Utah State University -- Extension and has the keys to building unity, friendship, and positivity in a marriage. Check them out below!
- Maintain awareness of your partner`s world. Keep updated on your partner`s current dreams, worries, views on life, etc. by asking open-ended questions. The more that you know and understand each other the more that you can stay connected.
- Nurture fondness and admiration. All of us have an emotional bank account and need more deposits than withdrawals. Aim for 5 positive comments to every 1 negative comment. Ways to add deposits: genuine compliments, words of appreciation, small gifts, service, time together, think positive thoughts (positive thoughts lead to positive actions), etc.
- Turn toward each other instead of away. All of us give and receive invitations to connect every day. Any time we receive these bids we have a choice in how to respond. Choosing to respond positively to these bids for connection builds our connection. Being aware of each other`s needs and being helpful to each other on a daily basis will do more for the strength and passion of marriage than a two-week getaway.
- Look for ways to strengthen your relationship. Look for opportunities to reflect on your relationship and develop skills to keep your relationships strong such as reading a healthy relationship book/articles together or attending a healthy relationship event such as the Date Your Mate or Northern Utah Marriage Relationship (info below).
Feb. 9th - Date Your Mate Marriage Conference at the Viridian Event Center in West Jordan from 6-9:30
Feb 16th - Northern Utah Marriage Celebration at Weber State University from 6-9:30
Info can be found at relationships.usu.edu