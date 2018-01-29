Utah Clear the Air Challenge starts this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - Utah Corporations and other organizations are gearing up to ramp down their driving for the month of February, in an annual competition aimed at helping clean up the air along the Wasatch Front.

Utah's Clear the Air Challenge will last through February this year, with corporate teams taking trains, buses, bikes, and walking to work.

For six of the last seven years, the Fidelity team has taken home top honors.

"We have a lot of pride in that. It comes with a lot of work," said Fidelity team leader Carly Seely.

Seely says the University of Utah has been their strongest competition over the years.

The Utah Clean Air Partnership organizes the event, in which participants keep an online journal of their actions to combat pollution.

"Everybody's the problem so everybody needs to be the solution," said UCAIR Executive Director Thom Carter.

If you would like to participate, just go to: http://cleartheairchallenge.org/