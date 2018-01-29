This woman lost 70 pounds by cutting out processed food

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Emily Allen was fed up when she looked in the mirror six years ago. She wanted to make a change and decided she would simply cut out all processed food from her diet. She lost 70 pounds and has kept it off. She is now a Holistic Health Coach who teaches others how they can do the same. Watch the segment to see some of Emily's favorite food that helped her reach her goal. You can find great recipes and tips from Emily here.