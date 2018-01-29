Solve the paper pile up with these organizing tips

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Professional organizer Marla Dee tackles her most common question - how do I deal with all of the paper piles?

Do you feel like you're drowning in a sea of paper?

iRAFT to the Rescue:

 Incoming - Set up a container in a specific location in the home or office to

capture the incoming. Then drop ALL your incoming paper here throughout the

week. It is just like the inbox for your email or your laundry hamper for your

dirty laundry. Put it all in one place.

 Sort into RAFT: the secret to success is to just sort first. This needs to be done

once a week. Just like you would sort the dirty laundry into whites, darks and

delicates - sort pile of paper into four piles:

o Read - make a pile of the papers or items you just need to read

o Action - this pile is the papers you still need to take an action on like

paying the bills or running errands. You need a separate container and

location for your action items. Then schedule 30 minutes to do the

actions items that need to be done that week. This way everything gets

taken care of.

o File - many items just need to get filed like your receipts or bank

statements. Get the brilliant systems FreedomFiler! This is an all-

encompassing, self-purging, low maintenance filing system. Find out

more on http://www.clearsimple.com/iraft/

o Toss - have a shredder and recycle container in your space so you can

easily take care of this pile when you are done.

SPECIAL LIVE WORKSHOP - On Saturday, February 10, 9-1, Marla is teaching a LIVE

workshop on iRAFT and FreedomFiler. You will be set free of the paper pain and go

home ready to set up your systems! Sign up at http://www.clearsimple.com/product/iraft-

workshop/ . Limited to 9 students!

