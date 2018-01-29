× Man with ties to Utah wanted for alleged involvement in drug-trafficking

SALT LAKE CITY – A man who previously lived in Utah is wanted by the FBI, for alleged involvement in a drug-trafficking organization that operated out of Montana.

Noel Romero Herrera, 35, was charged with conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and distribution of cocaine. He was also charged with aiding and abetting. On Feb. 11, 2011, a federal warrant was issued for Herrera’s arrest out of the Great Falls Division of the United States District Court in Billings, Montana.

The FBI stated that Herrera has previously lived in Murray, Midvale, Sandy and Salt Lake City. He was originally born in Colorado.

Herrera is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at (801) 579-1400.