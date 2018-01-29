How to fight static and dry hair during Utah winters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hair stylist Jennifer Johnson from Pro Do Blow Dry Bar tells us how to solve winter hair problems.

How to add moisture to your hair:

Don`t wash it as often

Add oil or cream to ends every morning

Do a Deep conditioner every few washes

How to do a deep conditioner at home:

(our fav is Angel masque from Kevin Murphy)

• Start with 2 washes- 1st deep cleansing (HOT water- to open the cuticle)

• Ring out as much water as you can

• Apply a good deep conditioner...mid shaft and ends only, and clip up.

• Leave on for 10-15 mins.

• Rinse (COOL water- to close the cuticle)

• Follow up with your regular conditioner....rinse and enjoy!

How to reduce static in your hair:

Dryer sheets or static spray

Lotion

Hairspray

Better Blow Dryer

Switch from rubber to leather soled shoes

