Three in custody after deal to sell cellphone turns into robbery at machete-point in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Three suspects have been arrested after police say they carjacked a man who thought he was meeting someone to sell a cell phone.

Roxeanne Vainuku of the West Valley City Police Department said the victim arranged to meet a woman at Hunter Park, 3600 South 6400 West, around 1:30 a.m. Saturday to sell his cell phone.

When the victim arrived, the suspects stole his cell phone and took his vehicle. One of the suspects was wielding a machete during the crime.

Vainuku said Paige K. Patten, 22, and Kilpatrick R. Ward, 21, were arrested shortly after the robbery and face aggravated robbery charges. The vehicle was recovered prior to those arrests.

The third suspect, Jose Ivan Beltran-Perez, was arrested later Saturday after he stole a purse from someone at Valley Fair Mall. An officer caught Perez after a foot pursuit. Perez faces multiple charges.

Police remind citizens that buyers and sellers can meet inside the West Valley City Police Department lobby during business hours to complete online transactions.