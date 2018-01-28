Police seek suspect who robbed Park City Subway at knifepoint
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Police in Summit County are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery at a Subway restaurant near Kimball Junction in Park City Sunday.
Lt. Andrew Wright of the Summit County Sheriff’s Office said the robbery was reported at 2:13 p.m. at a Subway located at 1612 West Ute Boulevard.
A male suspect wearing a hat and mask to cover his features entered the store and carried out a robbery while wielding a knife. The man fled after the crime and may have gotten into a silver passenger vehicle.
Deputies are trying to locate the suspect as well as obtain surveillance images of the man.
