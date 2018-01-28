× Man suspected of DUI drives truck for another block on 3 wheels after crash

SOUTHERN UTAH — A man was arrested for suspected DUI Sunday after he crashed into a minivan while driving on the wrong side of the road and then continued driving for a block even after losing a wheel.

St. George News reports the crash occurred around 1:15 p.m. Sunday as a man in a pickup truck was going west on Telegraph Street in Washington City.

The truck crossed the center line and drove into oncoming traffic for several blocks before it struck the back of a minivan that was starting to turn left.

The truck lost its front passenger side wheel after that crash, but the driver continued on for one block, leaving a groove in the roadway. The driver eventually stopped in front of a house, where St. George News reports he told the occupant “don’t tell them I was texting.”

The man was arrested for suspected DUI and a drug charge as well as traffic violations.

Visit St. George News for more details and photos.