Suspect who evaded police in Ogden arrested after citizen reports speeding in school zone

PLAIN CITY, Utah — Alert citizens helped police keep track of a fleeing suspect in Weber County Thursday, resulting in the man’s capture.

According to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office, the Ogden Metro Gang Unit attempted a traffic stop in Ogden around 3 pm. Thursday.

The car was driven by James Moncada, who police say is a known gang member. The man fled from the detectives, who decided not to pursue.

However, a short time later, a citizen called about a vehicle going through a school zone in Farr West at a high rate of speed, and that vehicle matched the description of Moncada’s car.

As deputies responded to that call, deputies received a call about a suspicious vehicle near 3450 West and 2350 North in Plain City. That car had one of its tires shredded, and the citizen said they saw a man get out of the car and run toward a field on foot.

Deputies were already in the area and spotted Moncada as he ran toward some homes under construction. The man was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit, and a loaded firearm was found on the path Moncada had been running along.

Moncada was booked into the Weber County Jail for evading, avoiding apprehension, possession of a firearm by a restricted person, and speeding in a school zone.

“We would like to thanks those citizens for their quick responses and information they had provided,” the press release states. “Law Enforcement heavily relies on the eyes and ears of residents and this is a perfect example. Without their assistance yesterday, this situation may have turned out worse.”