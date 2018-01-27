Minor injuries after SUV with four teens inside rolls in southern Utah

Photo Gallery
SOUTHERN UTAH — Four teens suffered minor injuries after a rollover crash Friday afternoon, and all four were wearing their seat belts.
St. George News reports the crash occurred around 4:40 p.m. Friday on 5300 West, which is near Quail Creek’s western shore.
The teens were choosing a location for a photo shoot for a high school dance. Two boys and two girls ages 18 and under were traveling in a Chevy Blazer when the driver veered off the road then over-corrected, causing the vehicle to roll.
The two girls were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, and one of the boys had minor cuts but declined medical transport.
Police say all four teens were wearing seat belts.