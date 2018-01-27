× Man dead, adult son in custody after stabbing in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A man is dead and his adult son is in custody after a stabbing in Salt Lake City Saturday.

The incident occurred near 1700 South 700 East, and Fox 13 News first heard report of the incident around 1:20 p.m.

Salt Lake City Police at the scene say a 54-year-old man was killed during an argument with his adult son. The son has been taken into custody.

Police have not yet released the names of the deceased or the son.

Dispatch officials stated a stabbing occurred, but no further details about the incident were immediately available.

