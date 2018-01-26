Video shows Indiana man kidnapping child in broad daylight: FBI

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CALUMET CITY, Ill. -- The FBI has released dramatic video of a child being kidnapped in broad daylight in Illinois, according to WGN.

A suspect is already in custody, according to the FBI, but investigators are now hoping the public can provide additional details.

The kidnapping happened in the area of 153rd Street and Burnham Avenue in Calumet City Dec. 20, 2017 -- the timestamp and date that appear on the video are incorrect.

The video shows a man get out of a red Ford Explorer and appear to wait for the child to walk down the sidewalk near him. He then grabs the child, puts the child in the vehicle and drives off. The suspect then parked the vehicle in an alley and assaulted the child, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office. The victim was able to escape and flag down a passing vehicle, and law enforcement was contacted.

According to the release, 38-year-old Indiana man Bryan Protho was arrested Dec. 27 and has been indicted on a federal kidnapping charge in the case. He remains in federal custody.

Now, the FBI is seeking any additional information about the vehicle or the suspect in the video on the day of the crime or before.

The child's age, gender or condition were not released.

If you have any information, please contact the FBI Chicago Field Office at (312) 421-6700 or chicago@fbi.gov