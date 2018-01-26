UPS truck gets stuck, causes $25,000 in damage to skybridge at Salt Lake City Airport

SALT LAKE CITY — A UPS Freight truck got stuck underneath the skybridge at Salt Lake City International Airport Friday night, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

@fox13 so this is happening right now lol pic.twitter.com/Ry9ImbRrqD — her (@_Alleyezonmeee) January 27, 2018

Nancy Volmer, an airport spokesperson, said the truck got stuck around 6:45 p.m. beneath the skybridge that connects the parking garage to terminal 1.

Volmer said they removed the air from the tires of the semi truck to lower its profile and allow it to pass through beneath the skybridge.

No injuries were reported, but Volmer said the damage to the skybridge is estimated at $25,000.