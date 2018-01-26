The prettiest bridal looks for 2018 (plus a giveaway!)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two bridal experts from Kelly Cardenas Salons walked us through the hottest wedding trends for 2018. The first look had an old Hollywood feel that was timeless and glam. The second look was boho chic that would be perfect for an outdoor wedding. The Kelly Cardenas team helps each bride create a personalized and custom look. Right now they are doing a giveaway on their Instagram for all prospective brides! All you have to do is go to @kcsweddings on Instagram and like and comment on a photo. You will be entered to win a complimentary bridal trial worth $200 value. Good luck!

Go here for more information www.kcsweddings.com