Marinated Yogurt Parfait with Homemade Granola

by Chef Adalberto Diaz, Roth Living

Yogurt Mousse:

32 Oz Plain Yogurt

8 Oz Heavy Cream

2 Oz Honey

1/2 Tbsp Vanilla paste

Fruit Filling:

1 Cup Strawberries, chopped

1 package Blueberries

1 package of Raspberries

1/4 Cup Sugar

Zest and juice of 1 Orange

Granola:

1 1/2 cups rolled oats

1/2 cup slivered almonds

1/3 cup shredded sweet coconut

2 Tbsp dark brown sugar

2 Tbsp maple syrup

2 Tbsp vegetable oil

pinch of salt

1/2 cup raisins

Preheat oven to 250 degrees F.

In a large bowl, combine the oats, nuts, coconut, and brown sugar.

In a separate bowl, combine maple syrup, oil, and salt.

Combine both mixtures and pour onto a sheet pan. Cook for 1 hour and 15 minutes, stirring every 15 minutes to achieve an even color.

Remove from oven and transfer into a large bowl.

Add raisins and mix until evenly distributed.

Mix the ingredients for the fruit filling in a bowl and allow to marinate for a few minutes.

Whip cream with honey and vanilla to soft peaks.

Fold into the yogurt.

In small cups or custard bowls place two Tbsp of the yogurt mix, then a two Tbsp of the fruit filling, then two more of the yogurt and top with granola.

Repeat until done and keep cool until service.