Marinated Yogurt Parfait with Homemade Granola
by Chef Adalberto Diaz, Roth Living
Yogurt Mousse:
32 Oz Plain Yogurt
8 Oz Heavy Cream
2 Oz Honey
1/2 Tbsp Vanilla paste
Fruit Filling:
1 Cup Strawberries, chopped
1 package Blueberries
1 package of Raspberries
1/4 Cup Sugar
Zest and juice of 1 Orange
Granola:
1 1/2 cups rolled oats
1/2 cup slivered almonds
1/3 cup shredded sweet coconut
2 Tbsp dark brown sugar
2 Tbsp maple syrup
2 Tbsp vegetable oil
pinch of salt
1/2 cup raisins
Preheat oven to 250 degrees F.
In a large bowl, combine the oats, nuts, coconut, and brown sugar.
In a separate bowl, combine maple syrup, oil, and salt.
Combine both mixtures and pour onto a sheet pan. Cook for 1 hour and 15 minutes, stirring every 15 minutes to achieve an even color.
Remove from oven and transfer into a large bowl.
Add raisins and mix until evenly distributed.
Mix the ingredients for the fruit filling in a bowl and allow to marinate for a few minutes.
Whip cream with honey and vanilla to soft peaks.
Fold into the yogurt.
In small cups or custard bowls place two Tbsp of the yogurt mix, then a two Tbsp of the fruit filling, then two more of the yogurt and top with granola.
Repeat until done and keep cool until service.