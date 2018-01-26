Kaiser’s Texas Bar-B-Q shares their secrets to brisket

Gregg Chamberlain from Kaiser's Texas Bar-B-Q in Salt Lake's Central 9th District shares his secret to the perfect brisket. He also shared with us his favorite barbecue books to read. For more on Kaiser's click here.
Kaiser's Bar-B-Q Suggested Reading List
- Peace Love and Barbecue By Mike Mills & Amy Mills Tunnicliffe
- Barbecue Road Trip By Michael Karl Witzel
- Native Indian Cookbook By Lovesick Lake Native Women's Association
- BBQ Sauces, Rubs & Marinades for Dummies By Traci Cumbay & Tom Schneider
- Legends Of Texas Barbecue By Robb Walsh