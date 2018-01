Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hearts 4 Paws brought in adorable puppies Daisy and Daphne. They are 10-week old female Shih Tzu Chiweenie mixes. They are both good with dogs, cats, and kids. Their adoption fee is $300. For anyone interested go to hearts4paws.org and fill out an application. They are always looking for foster homes and donations to help cover medical expenses. All donations are tax-deductible.