WEST VALLEY CITY – The Granite School District has lifted the shelter-in-place order at Hunter High School Friday.

The district said it was in place as a precaution while police investigated “an incident.”

School officials did not specify the type of incident.

Classes are continuing as planned.

UPDATE: Protocol at @HHSWolverines has been lifted. We appreciate your patience and support as we work to keep kids safe. — Granite School Dist. (@GraniteSchools) January 26, 2018