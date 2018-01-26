× Crews respond to hazardous materials at SLC International Airport

SALT LAKE CITY — A hazardous materials team has been dispatched to the Salt Lake City International airport, a dispatcher confirmed Friday afternoon.

A representative for the airport said a chemical spill happened at a construction site at the airport.

“Initial reports indicate it was 130 gallons of Sonical 2170 VC membrane adhesive. No personnel have been impacted. The spill is not impacting flights,” a tweet from the airport said.

No injuries have been reported.