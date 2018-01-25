Utah Adventure: Birds Gotta Eat at Antelope Island State Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

To us, winter is just another season rotating in-and-out of Utah. But, to animals that live outdoors, winter time can be pretty scary time.

Enough though this winter has been mild, birds still need to get high protein food to survive until the nice weather of spring comes back around.

Luckily, there's something that we can do to provide additional food sources to help birds thrive until then. There are tons of fun and easy projects that you can do at home to help birds get that food, and most of the items needed can be found lying around your home.

Antelope Island State Park is hosting a 'Birds Gotta Eat' event where visitors can go learn how to make molded bird feeders to hang outside their home.

This Saturday, January 27, head up to Antelope State Park with an empty container or your choosing to make a bird feeder to help Utah's beautiful birds.

Learn more at www.stateparks.utah.gov