Snow expected across Wasatch Front may impact commute

Posted 3:35 pm, January 25, 2018, by , , and , Updated at 04:13PM, January 25, 2018

Snow will develop along the Wasatch Front by the early afternoon and possibly impact the evening commute.

Light showers are possible across central and southwest Utah late this afternoon and evening but with little, if any, accumulation.

Several inches are possible in the northern mountains with most northern valleys getting 1-2 inches or less.

