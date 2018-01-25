× Report: Romney expected to announce Senate bid next week, sources say

SALT LAKE CITY — Mitt Romney is expected to announce his decision to run for U.S. Senate as early as next week, a report by UtahPolicy.com said, citing sources close to Romney.

“Romney will gather the 28,000 required signatures from registered GOP voters to ensure he gets on the late-June Republican Party primary ballot, assuming other Republicans will file to run for the office being vacated by Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah,” the report said.

Romney has to meet an April deadline to give the signatures to local election officials for validation.