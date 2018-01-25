× Power company offers tips to stay warm in a winter power outage

SALT LAKE CITY — Rocky Mountain Power has suggested four ways to keep warm in the event of a winter power outage.

“Line crews work around the clock to deliver reliable electrical service. However, unpredictable scenarios such as severe weather and traffic accidents can cause power outages. In frigid conditions, these important steps can keep families cozy when the power is out,” a statement from the company said.

Here are RMP’s suggestions:

Conserve the heat that you already have in your home. Avoid opening exterior doors as this can cause the indoor temperature to drop quickly. Place rolled up towels at the base of exterior doors and hang blankets over doors and windows to keep heat in the home. If it’s a clear day, keep south facing curtains open to let in a little sun and heat.

Layer clothing. It’s important to conserve body heat as well as heat in the home. Layering with sweaters, jackets, and even hats and scarves will help ensure you aren’t losing valuable body heat. Blankets are also big players in staying cozy – the thicker the better.

Consolidate indoor heat. Gather together in one room and close off unused areas by shutting doors and sealing vents. The heat from your bodies alone can increase the temperature of a room a couple degrees.

Keep moving. Whether you take a spin on a stationary bike or just do some pacing, continued movement and staying active will help keep you warm and even produce additional body heat.

RMP also reminds customers that kerosene and propane lamps and space heaters should only be used in areas with plenty of ventilation, as they use up oxygen from the surrounding air.

Backup generators should only be operated outdoors, not inside a home or garage, and the generator should be stationed in a well-ventilated area with the exhaust facing away from the home.