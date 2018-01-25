Watch: Doomsday Clock set at 2 minutes to midnight

Please wait a moment for video to load below.

The Doomsday Clock has moved closer to midnight; it is now set at 2 minutes to midnight.

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists announced the new time for the clock Thursday.

The Doomsday Clock tracks the world’s vulnerability to threats.

Officials said nuclear threats and climate change are some of the main reasons the clock has moved closer to midnight.

It was last updated January 2017 to 2.5 minutes to midnight.

The clock was first set in 1947 at 7 minutes to midnight, serving as a warning about nuclear weapons.