× Child possibly ejected during crash at 11400 South and Bangerter Highway

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Emergency crews are responding to a crash at 11400 South and Bangerter, and dispatch says it was reported a child was ejected during the crash.

Dispatch confirms the crash occurred at 11400 South and Bangerter. Fox 13 News first heard report of the cash around 4:10 p.m.

Dispatch said it was reported to them a child was ejected during the crash, but no specific details about the nature and extent of the injuries were immediately available. The cause of the crash is unknown.

Utah Department of Transportation states the right lane of southbound Bangerter is closed due to the crash.

Crash

SB Bangerter Hwy at 11400 S (South Jordan) Salt Lake Co.

Right Lane Closed

Est. Clearance Time: 5:09 PM — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) January 25, 2018

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.