Pull out those dapper clothes and fantastic hat because Chaman Branch Library is throwing a Mad Hatter Tea Party.

In celebration of Lewis Carrol's birthday and Chapman Branch's 100th anniversary, the Mad Hatter Party invites people to reminisce on the significance of the library since its start in 1918 with tea time snacks and fun activities.

For more information, visit www.slcpl.org