4.3-magnitude earthquake hits near Soda Springs, Idaho

SODA SPRINGS, Idaho — A 4.3-magnitude earthquake was reported near Soda Springs, Idaho Thursday night.

According to the US Geological Survey, the 4.3 magnitude quake struck around 8:32 p.m. MDT about 9 miles south east of Soda Springs.

Soda Springs is approximately 50 miles north of the Utah-Idaho border. Fox 13 News viewers in Davis, Weber and Cache counties reported feeling shaking.

Dispatchers in Caribou County, Idaho said as of about 9 p.m. there are no reports of damage or injury in connection with the earthquake.

