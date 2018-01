× Water main break leaves Sandy residents without water

SANDY, Utah – Crews are working to repair a water main break at 8000 S. 450 E. in Sandy.

Officials said the break may leave residents without water until at least noon or later Wednesday.

Authorities said the break extends from 7600 S. to 8000 S. and 300 E. to 450 E.

Residents may call Sandy Public Utilities at (801) 352-4400.

