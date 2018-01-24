× Utah couple charged with child abuse; 10-month-old weighed just 9 pounds

MAGNA, Utah — A Magna couple has been charged with felony child abuse after their baby was found to be severely malnourished, weighing only 9 pounds at the age of 10 months.

According to charging documents, police responded in Salt Lake County on October 18, 2017 after a child undergoing a wellness check at Exodus Health Care Clinic was taken to Primary Children’s Hospital for malnutrition.

Medical staff at Exodus told police the baby had come in for a visit in August at age 8 months and was found to weigh just 15 pounds. When the baby returned in October, he weighed only 9 pounds, and at that time he was taken to Primary Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Police examined medical records indicating the baby was admitted to Primary Children’s Hospital, “as severely malnourished, failure to thrive, developmental delay, and concern for neglect.”

Loren D. Campbell, 23, and Julia Campbell, 24,—both of Magna—are each charged with one count of child abuse as a second-degree felony, according to indictments filed in court Monday.