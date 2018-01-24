× Up to $1,500 reward offered in case after pregnant elk poached in Zion National Park

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah — Authorities are offering a reward of up to $1,500 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for poaching a pregnant elk in Zion National Park.

According to a press release from the National Park Service, authorities estimate the pregnant cow elk was killed on or about Saturday, January 20.

A gut pile and partial hide of the elk were found in Lee Valley off the Kolob Terrace Road within the park. Authorities located evidence at the scene but say the public’s help will play a crucial role in identifying the perpetrator.

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call or text the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch tip line at 888-653-0009 or via email at nps_isb@nps.gov. Tips can also be submitted online.

The press release states that up to $1,500 is being offered as a reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.