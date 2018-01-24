Funding your Future: How to deal with financial anxiety

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

How to Deal with Financial Anxiety

1. Focus on positive:

a. What are you doing right?

b. There is always a chance to improve

2. Determine What You Can Change:

a. Retool your budget

i. Review

ii. Reduce

iii. Pay Off

b. Emergency Fund

i. Work your way up to 6 months living expenses

3. Banish financial shame

a. Talk to Partner

b. Get professional help

4. Educate Yourself

a. Read

b. Take community courses

c. Financial advisor/counselor

i. Bring list of goals & questions

5. Stop Comparing

a. Especially online, it`s only a highlight reel

i. You don`t know full story

b. Create your own personal measuring stick, not that of others

