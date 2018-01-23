× University of Utah warns public of scam involving fake campus police officer

SALT LAKE CITY – The University of Utah is warning the public of a scam, where an individual is pretending to be a campus police officer.

According to a press release made by the university, calls have been received from a suspect, who claimed to be a member of the University of Utah Police Department (UUPD). The calls are also being “spoofed,” to show the university’s non-emergency phone number, 801-585-2677.

“The suspect caller will tell the victim they have outstanding warrants, and that they need to pay them,” the university wrote. The suspect has also falsely informed victims that they may be wanted on charges, or are being investigated for drugs. The suspect reportedly has threatened to arrest the victims if they do not cooperate.

The suspect will often insist that the victim verify certain personal information, or they will be arrested. “Similar scams around the valley have also told victims they have missed jury duty and now have a warrant/fine they need to pay for,” the university wrote.

The UUPD reminded the public that they will never ask for payment to settle any kind of criminal charges, and that reconciling warrants or fines is always done through the court system.

The UUPD asked anyone who has received a call of this nature, or believes they may have been a victim of a scam to contact them at 801-585-2677.