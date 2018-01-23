Suspect breaks into several Layton gym lockers, stealing car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAYTON, Utah - Hitting the Gold's Gym in Layton is part of Miguel Moreno's daily routine.

"I get up early in the morning and go and workout," he said.

However, Monday morning that routine was interrupted by a brazen robber.

The suspect broke into Moreno's locker along with two others. Layton police say he stole wallets, credit cards, keys, and even Moreno's car.

"I rushed out of the gym to see if my truck was there and it was gone. At that time it was already gone," said Moreno.

Luckily, Moreno's truck was found abandoned a few hours later a block north of the gym. The suspect was also caught on camera using Moreno's credit card at a nearby Target.

Sergeant Juan Moreno with the Layton Police Department said the suspect left the Target in a black Chevrolet passenger car. Miguel Moreno thinks he recognizes the suspect as a fellow gym member.

"Someone I have not interacted with but, somebody that has been at the gym," said Moreno.

Unfortunately, Gold's Gym doesn't have his picture on file and their security cameras weren't working.

"They say they haven’t been working for a while. They needed maintenance and they haven’t maintained them," said Moreno.

Police say Moreno and the two other victims did everything right by putting their belongings in a locker with a lock.

"They did what they’re supposed to and sometimes it still happens when we take all the precautions," said Sgt. Moreno.

However, Miguel Moreno can't help but think, maybe the suspect had been watching him.

"Everybody should change their routine once in a while and that could’ve been the same thing. Maybe this person targeted me because I have my routine," said Moreno.

Moreno wonders if the suspect was someone looking to take advantage of his daily routine.

"No matter how safe you think you are you’re really not safe," said Moreno.

If you recognize the suspect or see him driving in a black Chevrolet passenger car, please contact Layton Police. The suspect will be facing several theft charges including grand theft auto.