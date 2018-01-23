Preview: 6th Annual Indie Ogden Awards

Tony Duffy and DJ Chassis stopped by the FOX 13 Studio to give us a preview of the upcoming "Indie Ogden" Awards.

More info:

Get ready for the heroes of Ogden with crafted libations featuring Ogden`s Own Distillery, Delicious food from Union Grill and all the best local heroes in one room! In addition, your ticket includes a gift bag containing some incredible superhero comic themed treats, cosplay entertainment all night long donating their earnings to Christmas Box House, a 3D comic photo booth from Nurture the Creative Mind, performances by 2 Bit Burlesque along with dancing to the super power beats of DJ`s Chassis and Mir-Ism! A night to remember in celebration of all that is Indie Ogden with your emcee for the evening Brad Wheeler! Costumes required!