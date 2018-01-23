× New Sandy Mayor Bradburn invited to the White House

SANDY, Utah – Sandy’s new Mayor Kurt Bradburn is set to meet with President Donald Trump just two weeks into the job.

Bradburn says its part of the Trump administration’s shift toward a new infrastructure bill.

The mayor will be a part of a “Mayors Across America” event to promote the $1 trillion bill.

Bradburn says the goal will be to promote smart infrastructure improvements.

“That`s really what my campaign was about was making all of our services, whether it`s infrastructure or public safety, just doing it in a way that`s more responsive to our residents and bringing our technology into the 21st century,” Bradbury said.

Bradburn says if he gets to speak to the president, he’ll talk about Utah’s aging infrastructure and about the benefits of using new technologies to improve it.