15-year-old Tooele County teen charged for assaulting teacher

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah – The Tooele County Sheriff’s Office charged a 15-year-old with three charges, after he allegedly grabbed a teacher from behind on Jan. 16, and covered her mouth to prevent her from yelling out.

Lt. Ron Johnson with the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office stated that the male juvenile was on placement at Stansbury High School from Juvenile Justice Services. The suspect allegedly approached a female teacher, and asked for her signature.

“After obtaining the signature he restrained the teacher, by wrapping his arms around her from behind and covering her mouth in an attempt to prevent her from yelling out,” Lt. Johnson wrote. The teacher was able to break free, and ran to the door, screaming for help. Another teacher responded to the victim’s cries, and escorted the suspect to the office.

Lt. Johnson said that the juvenile suspect was being charged with aggravated assault, assault on a teacher and unlawful detention. After the incident, the student was transported to a juvenile detention center.